Google Play Music offering four months of free subscriptions for newbies

California,May27:Google is aiming high to attract new eyeballs to its existing services. Google Play Music comes as a default music player app with almost all Android smartphones. Google Play Music is everyone’s favourite and now it is offering four months of free subscriptions for new subscribers. Yes, you heard that right. If you’ve loved using Play Music app and want to go premium, you can get four months of free subscription if you subscribe to it now.

Talking about the past, Google had announced a month’s subscription for absolutely free for everyone who’s using the Google Play Music app. Now, it is offering four months of free subscriptions. If you have ever thought of subscribing to it, this is the right time to do so.

Google is trying to increase the number of its Play Music’s subscribers and this is the right way to do attract new users to the Play Music app as the app carries millions of tracks for all types of people with a number of artists, albums and much more. Keep in mind that, this new four months free subscription is available for the first timers. If you have already subscribed and have been using the app, you will not be able to get this deal.