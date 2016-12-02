Google Play’s top trending apps, games and books in India announced

New Delhi, Dec 2 : As the year draws to a close, Google on Friday announced Google Plays top trending apps, games and books in India.

BeautyPlus Me-Perfect Camera and Voot TV Shows Movies Cartoons were top trending apps, proving the love for selfies, pouts and cinema, the company said in a statement.

“Train Simulator 2016”, “Sultan: The Game”, “Traffic Rider”, “Talking Tom Gold Run” and “Grand Gangsters 3D” were the top five trending games.

“Cometh the Hour” by Jeffery Archer, “When Breath becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi, “The Trials of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle” by Rick Riordon, “Half Lion” by Vinay Sitapati and “The Last Mile” by David Baldacci were the top five books of 2016.