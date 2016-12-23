Google and Railtel complete 100 WiFi connected railway stations in India

NEW DELHI,Dec23: Google, in collaboration with Railtel, on Thursday rolled out free WiFi service at Udhagamandalam (Ooty) station in Tamil Nadu, taking to 100 the railway stations where it offers high speed internet to an estimated 10 million people.

“We are really excited about reaching this milestone and it is an incredible feeling to look back and see how far we’ve come since we announced that we were partnering with Indian Railways and RailTel to provide WiFi at 400 railway stations throughout the country,” Gulzar Azad, Country Head – Connectivity, Google India said in a statement.

“But what has really inspired us are the stories of how people are using this high-speed access to the full and open internet.

“They are using Railwire WiFi to be more productive with their time and to get things done more efficiently,” he added.

With over 5 million monthly users, the Google Railtel Wifi is helping millions of Indians discover the benefits of Internet with 15,000 first time users connecting to the network everyday.

Google has partnered for the project with RailTel which owns the railway cable network across India.

Google will continue to deploy the high speed WiFi in the next 300 stations.

In addition to this, Google has also introduced Google Station, which gives partners an easy set of tools to roll-out WiFi hotspots in public places.

In January, Google launched its first free WiFi services at Mumbai’s Mumbai Central station.

According to Google, over 10 million people who pass through these stations every day now have an access to fast Internet speed to stream (or offline) an HD video, research their destination or download a new book or game for the journey ahead.