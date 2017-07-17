Google releases a new feature called New Release Radio for Google Play Music

California,July17:Google has finally released a new feature called New Release Radio for Google Play Music, this feature allows you to select your own tastes of music by exploring more of your history and other newly released items. You can select the songs and can create your own music as well. This new feature will work exactly the same as Spotify’s music streaming which you can use right from the Google Play Music app on your Android device.

Google has released this New Release Radio feature exclusively to newly launched high end smartphones, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Well, time passed by and now we have this feature open for all the users of the Google Play Music app.

As per the announcement made by Google, this new feature of New Release Radio will work on the listening history of yours and will syncs everyday to bring the best of music from different sources for you. This will create a new station for you where you can find out your favourite songs only.

Apart from this, Google Play Music is continuously updating and gives you the best of music experience with other connected devices as well. Recently, Google has upgraded its Google Home device which can play the music purchased or uploaded to the Google Play Music app and now this new Release Radio feature. So it is going to be a special treat for all the music lovers who use the Google Play Music app on a daily basis to listening to their favourite music.