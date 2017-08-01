Google has reportedly hired a 16-year-old student from Chandigarh for 1.44 crore

NEW DELHI,August1: Search giant Google has reportedly hired a 16-year-old student from Chandigarh at a whopping annual salary of Rs 1.44 crore. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the teenager named Harshit Sharma, will be joining the graphic designing team of the company later this month in the US.

A student of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, in Chandigarh, Harshit will reportedly be undergoing training for a year at the company. During this period, he will be getting a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month. Once his training is complete, he will get a monthly salary of Rs 12 lakh.

Talking to the daily, Harshit said, “I kept searching for jobs online.” “I applied for this job in May, and was interviewed online. I have been interested in graphic designing for the past 10 years. I was selected on the basis of the posters I designed,” he further added.

According to another report, Harshit had applied through Google link and the company sent him appointment letter in June. “During my school time, I used to make posters of both Bollywood and Hollywood stars and earned Rs 40,000-50,000,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

Harshit hails from Mathana in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He studied information technology in his Class 11th. Harshit’s parents are school teachers.

He has also received an award of Rs 7,000 under the Prime Minister’s Digital India sche