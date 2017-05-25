Google shortlisted six Indian startups for the fourth class of its Accelerator program

Bengaluru, May 24: Global technology giant Google today said it had shortlisted six Indian startups for the fourth class of its Accelerator Program. These six startups will be joining an inspiring group of startups from all over Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco.

With this batch, a total of 26 Indian startups have so far joined the launchpad accelerator program from India. The fourth class will kick off from July 17 and will include two weeks mentorship bootcamp. This batch of startups will gain from Google`s new curriculum that will help the startups to dig deeper into machine learning and AI and help them leverage Google’s latest technologies to scale their apps, a company release said here today. According to Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, Google India said these startups were shortlisted from hundreds who applied this year based on their unique value proposition and use of latest technologies like machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to build high impact solutions that are solving for the Indian context, focusing on new internet users and digital India. ‘We’re thrilled to see the quality of startups coming from India and we look forward to working them closely for the next six months.’ In the six months program, these startups will undergo intensive mentoring from 20+ teams across Google and mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley. Additionally they will receive equity-free support and credits for Google products. Post their return from San Francisco they will continue to work closely with Google back in India. The six startups are — EdGE Networks, FastFilmz, IndiaLends, RailYatri, RecipeBook and SigTuple