Google smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0,ready to launch in Q1 2017

California,Oct14:After the Pixel smartphones launch, Google is now expected to unveil its own-branded smartwatches running on the Android Wear operating system, as anticipated earlier. A fresh leak reiterates that Google is working on two smartwatches, and is looking to unveil them as soon as the first quarter on 2017.

Noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has also hinted that the two smartwatches, codenamed Angelfish and Swordfish, are going to run on Android Wear 2.0. Google is said to be following following the Apple path and launching two smartwatches of different sizes. Angelfish is the larger model, while Swordfish is the relatively smaller one.

Angelfish will be a standalone model with LTE and GPS support, in order to function without being paired to a smartphone. Swordfish won’t have LTE and GPS, and Google will tag a relatively cheaper price alongside a smaller variant.

Android Wear 2.0 was announced at Google I/O this year, and since then Google has been testing it in preview versions. Just last month, the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Version 3 was released with integrated Google Play for downloading apps directly onto the smartwatch. Other features include complication permission, scrollable lists, inline actions for notifications, and Smart Reply.

Google unveiled the first Android Wear update in 2014, and took two years to unveil Android Wear 2.0. Because of the slow progress in disruption of technology for smartwatches, Huawei, LG, and Motorola have paused any new launches in their wearable portfolio. However, now that the refresh is expected in early 2017, these companies might look to revive their smartwatch line and unveil new and improved wearables next year.

Google has been transitioning to a new phase of making its own products, and hence exclusively sport its own branding. To put that vision to reality, Google killed off the Nexus series and launched the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL smartphones. Alongside, it even launched Google Home, Chromecast Ultra, and the Wi-Fi router as well.