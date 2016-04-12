Google testing Android app for people with disabilities

New York, Apr.12: Internet giant Google is currently working on an Android app for people with disabilities. The accessibility software is called 'Voice Access', and it's designed to let people with disabilities take better advantage of core Android functions, the Verge reports. The app can function only with the help of one’s voice. The app opens with voice commands and select items onscreen. “For example, you can say 'open Chrome' or 'go home' to navigate around the phone, or interact with the screen by saying 'click next' or 'scroll down,” the California-based tech giant wrote in a blog post.