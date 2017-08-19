Google to introduce ‘video preview’ feature in Google search results 

New York/USA, August 19: Tech giant Google will soon incorporate video results for its search engine users, with the introduction of its new ‘video preview’ feature.

Google’s new venture, which will be rolled out first for Android users, will enable video results to appear on searches made on two versions-Chrome and the mobile app. After a search option is entered, users can view a muted video which will be played automatically.

While the option is presently available to the Android user base, a company spokesperson revealed that they are looking to expand video previews to iOS and desktop users as well. Also, the tech MNC is looking to expand its footprint across other languages apart from English, a company spokesperson said, reports The Verge.

Video preview integrates video searches from a host of clients, including YouTube. However, keeping data saving at bay, the feature will be available only while browsing on Wi-Fi. Users also have the option to manually turn off the feature on the Google app.

In this way, the feature is positioned so as to enable users to carefully scrutinize the search option entered, as they can go through the content of the video, rather than merely relying on the name of the clip and the still. (ANI)