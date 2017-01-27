Google to restrict Gmail users from sending Javascript files from February 13

Google to restrict Gmail users from sending Javascript files from February 13.

New York, Jan 27: To protect users from potential viruses, tech giant Google has announced to restrict Gmail users from sending Javascript files from February 13.

“Gmail currently restricts certain file attachments (e.g. .exe, .msc, and .bat) for security reasons and similar to other restricted file attachments, you will not be able to attach a .js file and an in-product warning will appear, explaining the reason why,” the company said in an official blog.

If you try to send a Javascript attachment after February 13, you will get a response saying the message is blocked for security reasons.

If you still need to send .js files for legitimate reasons, you can use Google Drive, Google Cloud Storage, or other storage solutions to share or send your files, the blog post added.

–IANS

