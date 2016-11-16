Google has updated feature of finding an ATM near your location in its webpage

NewDelhi,Nov16: In the aftermath of demonetization and scrapping of notes the common man has been at the mercy of the banks and ATMs which provide the only source of Rs100 denomination notes and relief to exchange the old scrapped notes,Google has come to the aid of the suffering public . It has put up a weblink to its map facility of showing the location of ATMs near your location.

After the government’s demonetisation move, people have been frantically lining up outside ATMs, banks to withdraw and deposit the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Regarding the current situation, chances are you want to know where an ATM is. This simple Google feature on your phone will enable you to know that exactly.

The feature you probably failed to notice is that when you reach Google search, you will find under the search bar a blue link which says ‘Find an ATM near you’. When you click on it, it will give you a virtual map of all the nearby ATMs in your locality.

Good luck getting the money !