Google updates Docs, Sheets and Slides in G Suite

The new integration with Google Cloud Search in Docs and Slides means that G Suite Business and Enterprise users will now be able to quickly find the right information from their internal documents without having to leave the editor. Previously, you had to specifically go to Cloud Search to look for documents, but you can now kick off searches directly from inside Docs and Slides.

Also new in this version is the ability to see a clean version of a file in Docs without any comment or edits, but if you want to make quick work of all of your editors’ suggestions, you can now accept or reject all of them with just one click. In addition, you can also now more easily compare documents in Docs with the help of the new Litera Change-Pro and Workshare add-ons for Docs.

For mobile users, this update also brings the ability to suggest changes on Android and iOS, something that was sorely missing in earlier versions.