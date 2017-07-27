Google’s Instant Search buried by the e-commerce giant
California,July27:In 2010, Google’s then-VP of Search Products Marissa Mayer called Instant Search a “fundamental shift in search,” and the media marveled at this new time-saving feat of engineering. Now that shit is dead, because technology has fundamentally shifted once again.
But the world has changed. In 2015, Google first saw mobile overtake desktop searches and that trend is only growing. Instant Search just isn’t appropriate for mobile browsing. Faced with running two different search engines, Google’s decided they don’t have time for that. In a statement to SearchEngineLand, a spokesperson explained:
We launched Google Instant back in 2010 with the goal to provide users with the information they need as quickly as possible… Since then, many more of our searches happen on mobile, with very different input and interaction and screen constraints. With this in mind, we have decided to remove Google Instant, so we can focus on ways to make Search even faster and more fluid on all devices.
Honestly, if you weren’t reading this news, you might not even notice that Instant Search was gone. The little text suggestions still pop up, but there might be this feeling that something is just kind of… off. Something you can’t put your finger on.
At its launch, Mayer said that “there is a psychic element because we can predict what you are about to search on in real time.” Yes, it had a psychic element, in the way that someone who constantly interrupts you thinking they know what you’re going to say next has a psychic element