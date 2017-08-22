 Google’s mobile operating system ‘Android O’ officially rolled out in the US

August 22, 2017
San Francisco,August22: The next version of Google’s mobile operating system ‘Android O’ is set to be officially rolled out in the US on Monday.

“On August 21, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire US for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and countdown to the big day when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers, revealed via live-stream from New York City,” said a report in 9to5Google late on Sunday.

Update to Android 8.0 version is expected to introduce a new picture-in-picture mode, new notification dots to the Operating System (OS) and improvements to Bluetooth audio playback.

Recently-launched premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and HTC U11 are expected to see the software updates before the end of this year.

Around 85 per cent of Android devices used, according to the latest numbers, have not upgraded to Android Nougat that was released last year.

