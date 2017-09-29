Google’s parental control software, Family Link, launches to public in US

San Francisco/California, September 29: Google’s parental control application for android devices “Family Link” completed the beta testing period and could be downloaded for free in the United States. The application which lets parents manage apps can be used from either an iOS or Android device. The application is designed to manage a child’s Android device.

The application was previously introduced in March as an invite-only programme. The Family Link app lets parents block or approve app download ,track what apps are capturing their child`s attention. It could be done by viewing weekly and monthly activity reports. It also lets parents limit device usage by configuring a maximum number of hours per day the child is allowed on the device and when the device must be automatically locked for bedtime.

According to reports, the software provides more features on Android as compared to iOS including a Restrictions section that focuses more on what apps a child can use and lets configure privacy and other settings. Family Link can control any Android device running Android Nougat 7.0 and higher and select Marshmallow devices. The parent’s device only need to have Android KitKat 4.4 or higher or iOS 9 and higher.