Google’s revelation of Android’s 7.0 N name:Nougat

NEW DELHI July 1: Google has finally revealed the name of its next Android version. And as widely speculated, Android N is not Nutella — it’s Nougat.

At this year’s Google I/O developer conference in May, the search giant announced a contest to name the upcoming Android version, dubbed as Android N.

Android versions are named after popular desserts. The latest version Android Nougat is based after a popular dessert which originated in Europe.

Google had first showcased Android N in March through a developer preview. The company has introduced support for multiple apps on the same window in the upcoming version. Android N will allow users to open two apps in split-screen mode on Nexus devices as well as other smartphones and tablets that get the OS later on.

The OS will intuitively gauge and change the screen display of various apps, but a user can himself recreate it too with new dimensions. This means, for example, users can keep tweeting while watching a video on YouTube

Android N also brings with it ‘Quick Settings’ feature in which users can have up to nine toggles in a single screen, and access more of the toggles by swiping to the right.

Doze, a feature that was introduced with Android Marshmallow, too gets some improvements. With Android 7.0, Doze will work not only when your phone is not in use, but also when the screen is turned off. This is expected to improve the battery life of devices.

Another important feature of the new operating system is that Android N will allow users to block phone numbers at the system level, which means directly from apps like Dialler, Hangouts or Messenger. If a number has been blocked at system-level, other apps on the device will also block it without any action required from the user’s side.