Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pritam Munde MP claimed cash of Rs 10 Crore belonged to her bank

Mumbai, Dec 17: A day after Tilak Nagar police seized cash Rs 10.10 crore from a car, late Bhartiya Janta Party leader Gopinath Munde’s daugther Pritam stated that the cash belonged to a cooperative bank in which she is a director. Pritam is also a Member of Parliament.

Two traffic constables had tried to stop a vehicle at Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar, however, after the car did not stop, the constables chased and intercepted the vehicle later. On searching the car, the police found six gunny bags filled with cash.

Surprisingly, the huge stash of cash was being ferried from Mumbai to Pune in a private vehicle with no proper security measures. Three persons inside the car were then questioned by the police, after which one of them claimed that the cash belonged to Vaidyanath Urban Cooperative Bank and was being transported from bank’s Ghatkopar Branch to another branch in Pune.

“Seized cash was accounted for and the bank officials caught by the police had related documents of the cash,” said Pritam Munde.

According to the police, the manager had told in his statement that, around Rs 25 crore cash had came to Mumbai from Bank’s Parli-Vaijanath branch, out of which they had deposited Rs 15 crore in Ghatkopar branch and remaining was to be deposited in the Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad branch.

Those detained included bank manager, a clerk and a peon of the Pimpri Chinchwad branch. They were released by the police after inquiry.

The staff of Reserve Bank of India and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is now inquiring the bank staff and investigating about the claims made by the manager that the cash was being transported from one branch to another branch.

“We have handed over the investigation to the Income Tax department and they are investigating the case further” Said Shahaji Umap Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone VI.