Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: Grieving father files complaint against Health Minister, others

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), August 16: Father of a deceased child, who died in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College tragedy, has filed a police complaint against the Health Minister, the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary Health in Gorakhpur.

The father of the deceased child, Rajbhar, who hails from Gopalganj in Bihar had admitted his child for treatment on August 10.

Rajbhar, in a letter, has claimed that his child died due to disruption of oxygen supply and has blamed Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Medical Education Minister Ashutoh Tandon and Principal Secretary Health Prashant Trivedi for the same.

He also alleged that no post-mortem was done after the child’s death.

The complaint was filed on August 14, but no FIR has been registered as yet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has outrightly blamed the college principal, Rajiv Mishra, for laxity in performing his duty.

He also said that a team of top ministers was asked to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to “not spare anyone found guilty”.(ANI)

