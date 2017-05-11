Gorakhpur riots: UP Govt. denies permission for CM Yogi Adityanath’s trial

Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh, May 11: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday denied permission to the Allahabad High Court for the trial of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots matter.

The Allahabad High Court has exempted Adityanath from individual appearance and has additionally permitted to sanction the writ request.

Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh told the Allahabad High Court that the vital secretary had denied authorization to attempt the Chief Minister.

The following hearing on the matter will occur on July 7.

Prior, the High Court had summoned the vital secretary and had guided him to convey all reports identified with the case.

The court had requested that the key secretary shows up face to face on May 11 and deliver all reports including the authorise given by the state government to indict the charged. He was likewise made a request to document a sworn statement.

The request was passed on an appeal to recorded by Parvez Parwaz in 2008 at Cantonment police headquarters, in which the then nearby MP and Adityanath were named as a blamed for impelling shared brutality. (ANI)