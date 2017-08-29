Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD Medical College Principal Dr Rajeev Mishra, wife Dr Purnima Shukla arrested

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 29: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Kanpur arrested the previous principal Dr Rajeev Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur on August 29. Both of them were named in the First Information Report lodged by the government after a report by the Principal Secretary, in the wake of 85 children dying at the hospital.

Dr Rajeev Mishra and Dr Purnima Shukla were living at a renowned lawyer’s house, who could also be charged for helping criminals. Previously, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and police raided the house of Dr Kafeel Khan but he was not there. Senior Superintendent of Police Gorakhpur said that if Dr Kafeel refuses to cooperate in the investigation, they would have to arrest him.

The First Information Report was filed against 9 people of Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Sunday over the death of the children in BRD Hospital. The first First Information Report was registered against corruption, second negligence and the third for private practice.

In the First Information Report, several cases under various sections were registered against Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Kafeel Khan, Dr Satish, Dr Purnima Shukla, Chief Pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, Accountant Sudhir Pandey, Assistant Clerk, Uday Pratap Sharma of Pushpa Sales and Manish Bhandari.

The First Information Report was filed after a written complaint by Director General Health, KK Gupta, under Indian Penal Code sections 409, 308, 120B, 420, Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 8 of the Indian Penal Code , Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The Gorakhpur tragedy took place on August 10, when over 85 children at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, died. While many accredited this to the oxygen supplier cutting off the hospital for non-payment from the state government but the supplier denied the cut-off. The official report by Chief Secretary also denied lack of oxygen as the cause of death.