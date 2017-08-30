Gorakhpur tragedy continues: 42 children die in last 48 hours at B.R.D. hospital

Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, August 30: Days after an alleged disruption in oxygen supply resulted in deaths of over 30 children within 48 hours at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, 61 children died there in the last 72 hours, spreading panic in the hospital again.

The deaths were due to various ailments, including encephalitis, health complexities in newborns, pneumonia, sepsis etc. The hospitals are overcrowded as patients are coming in plenty.

On August 27, 28 and 29, 61 deaths were recorded at the hospital — 11 in the encephalitis ward, 25 in neonatal intensive care unit (NNICU) and another 25 in the general pediatric ward.

Local doctors said the number of deaths will increase in the coming days due to heavy rainfall, floods, and water-logging which foster the spread of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

42 Deaths In 48 Hours At BRD Medical College, Gorakhpurhttps://t.co/jerzsdSvaj pic.twitter.com/f52880BtTQ — Watchlatestnews (@watchlatestnews) August 30, 2017

“Of the 42 deaths, barely seven are due to Encephalitis, while the rest is due to other pediatric diseases,” Singh told ANI.

“16 deaths have occurred in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and 26 in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU),” he added.

Singh also reasoned, “There are many children who are coming to us in an extremely critical condition, and are barely surviving for half to one hour.”

The total number of in-ward patients at the hospital varies from 342 to 350 per day, and the exact number on Wednesday, as told by the Principal, was 344.

He also said that the hospital is dedicatedly doing their duty, adding that he is hopeful that the numbers will go down.

Earlier in August, over 70 children had died in the same hospital due to lack of oxygen supply. The hospital, as well as the government, had received flak over the negligence.

On August 23, a FIR was registered against nine persons including the suspended principal of B.R.D. Medical college, Dr. Rajiv Mishra and two officials from the oxygen supplying agency the Pushpa Sales Private Limited. (ANI)