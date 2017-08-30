Gorakhpur tragedy: “It is routine”, BRD Principal comments over death of children

Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, August 30: In regard to the death of innocents due to oxygen supply in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital at Gorakhpur from last few days, the High Court also blamed the state government and summoned the report on the matter. Regardless of the tragedy, innocent children are continuously losing their lives in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital.

According to media reports from Saturday till today morning, around 46 children died. Despite, the college administration has stated that only 11 children died due to encephalitis. Other deaths were normal in the eyes of the hospital administration. After the tragedy of large number of deaths of innocent children on August 11, the medical college and the district administration learnt a big lesson. Even after this tragedy, the hospital administration did not bother to provide good treatment to the children which again resulted in deaths of innocents.

Statements from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth

In the recent Gorakhpur tragedy, where over 290 children died at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College,the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday mocked the parents of the innocent children’s. Yogi Adityanath said that “The moment children turn two-years-old, I feel that parents might just start dumping their responsibilities on the government.” He added that around 290 children lost their lives in the Baba Raghav Das medical College hospital in August.

According to the media reports, when the sting operation was done to expose that the government doctors are promoting private practice, Yogi Adityanath said that “Media often points out at the scattered trash. We agree, it’s the government’s responsibility. Seems like every we’re now free of all responsibilities.” Further, he said that top government doctors are not following any rules, running their own private clinics and asking healthy patients to pay for unnecessary medicines and tests. The state announced an investigation into the case.

PK Singh, Principal states that “The deaths are routine.”

PK Singh, the principal of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital said that a large number of children are being admitted to the hospital at this time. All the beds in the medical college are full. According to reliable sources, when PK Singh was asked to comment upon the large number of deaths, he said that the condition of children who are coming for treatment to the medical college is very bad. He added that due to the bad condition of the children, it is very difficult to save them. PK Singh also informed that the treatment facilities are available and there is no shortage of any kind. The statistics always remains same during this season. Even in 2016, the figures were similar. Similar deaths occur from July to September.

Even after so many deaths happening in the state, the principal of medical college hospital principal denies to take any strict action and tends to say that it is just a routine. Why the hospital administration is behaving so carelessly and not serious about this tragedy?

According to the principal, starting from 12 a.m. on Saturday night, 12 pm on Sunday night around 6 died in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and 11 died in Intensive Care Unit. On Sunday night, around 42 died in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and 15 died in last 48 hours in Intensive Care Unit. Out of these, around 7 deaths were normal deaths of patients due to encephalitis. PK Singh said that the main reason behind the increased number of patients from past 3 days three days is due to the spread of the weather. He also said that at the same time 19 new patients have been admitted. Even though PK Singh is blaming that due to this rainy season so many children’s are losing their lives but still the system has a big responsibility towards it and the system fails to do so.

Statements from hospital administration

Several patients come from around 10 districts of Bihar, Nepal and Eastern states of Uttar Pradesh in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur. According to the hospital administration, deaths due to encephalitis is continuing from decades but still the administration is not at all serious about it. The hospital administration said that most of the patients arrive at the last stage due to which the death rates are increasing on a daily basis.

According to the medical experts, the medical college hospital has very high pressure due to increasing number of patients. To decrease the chaos of encephalitis, correct arrangements would be made in the community health centers and public health community centers that are located in far flung-areas. The medical experts added that if patients would get proper treatment here, then the situation would not be critical.