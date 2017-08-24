Gorakhpur tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders criminal actions against BRD Hospital,oxygen-supplier agency

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 24: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed criminal action against Rajeev Mishra, the previous principal of Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Pushpa Sales, the private oxygen supplier agency. Criminal action is also against Dr. Satish Kumar who was the incharge of oxygen supply and the Head of department of the anesthesia ward and Dr. Kafeel Khan. Kafeel Khan was in-charge of the 100-bed Acute encephalitis syndrome ward in the hospital where over 70 children lost their lives due to interruption of oxygen supply.

On the other hand, the government denied that the deaths were caused mainly due to interruption of oxygen supply. A First Information Report would be filed against the accused doctors, hospital staff and the oxygen supplier agency.

“Gorakhpur incident”

After the four-member committee provided suggestions under Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar and submitted the report on August 20, Yogi Adityanath issued the directions against the hospital and the oxygen-supplier agency. According to a government statement, the high-level committee suggested that criminal action must be taken against Dr. Rajeev Mishra, Dr. Kafeel Khan, Dr. Satish Kumar and Pushpa Sales Private Limited.

However, the government has not made any clarifications on how many children’s lost their lives till now and whether the death was due to disruption of oxygen supply or other reasons. The government is merely calling it as “Gorakhpur incident.”

Disciplinary action

The committee also recommended that action must be taken against Mr. Rajeev Mishra, his wife Dr. Poornima Shukla, chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal and the hospital accountants under the prevention of Corruption act. Ms. Shukla, a homeopathic medical officer is also blamed of the intrusion in the hospital administration and pursuing commission during purchase of surgical equipment.

Disciplinary action would be taken against Dr. Kafeel Khan, Dr. Satish Kumar, Mr. Gajanan Jaiswal and other staffs for reckless behavior, dereliction of duty and working against the staff behavioral rules.

Dr. Kafeel Khan was suspended on charges of private practice but would face more criminal action after it was found in the investigation he concealed the facts in his affidavit that was filed to the Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur. Kafeel Khan also violated the rules of the Indian Medical Council. Yogi Adityanath also ordered an investigation that a special inspection would be conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) into the supply of medicines and chemicals in the hospital in the last 3 years.

The government that strict action would be taken instantly against the accused officials and staff and they would not be spared at any cost.

Bureaucratic probe

As so many children lost their lives allegedly due to disruption of oxygen supply over non payment of dues, the Uttar Pradesh government had called a bureaucratic investigation under chief secretary Rajeev Kumar. The investigation committee was asked to report the sequence of events, its background,what caused so many deaths, and recommend measures so that such tragedy could not take place in the future. The other members on the investigation team are Alok Kumar, the secretary of medical and health, Mukesh Mittal, the secretary of Finance department and Dr. Hem Chandra, medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Yogi Adityanath directed the officials that there should be no disruption in supply of medicine, chemicals and other necessary items in medical colleges and hospitals in the state. He also told the officials that mandatory actions would be taken on the short-term, mid-term and long-term suggestions made by the committee to avoid such incidents in the future and to improve the state of medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Report makes recommendations

According to the suggestions made in the report by the committee, it has said to overcome the shortage of doctors and specialist doctors in state medical colleges and arrangement should be made for recruitment on the basis of campus interviews within 6 months.

The committee also said that under the Japanese Encephalitis programme of the Medical and Health directorate, those who clear the Diploma of Child Health must be posted in the pediatric intensive care unit wards. At the same time, the government also took action against Anita Bhatnagar, the principal secretary of the medical education department and shifted her to DG training. Rajnish Dube has been given additional charge of her department.

In the previous investigation, the District magistrate of Gorakhpur also accused the hospital staff and administration for the lapse in oxygen supply while preferring not to comment on the cause of deaths. In his report, the District magistrate also gave indications at the financial irregularities in the medical college while stating that the Pushpa Sales Private Limited is responsible for cutting the supply of crucial liquid oxygen.

Pushpa Sales Private Limited discharged the claims of Rajeev Rautela, the District magistrate and said that it had evidences to prove that it had not cut supply of liquid oxygen despite the pending payment of around Rs 70 lakh.