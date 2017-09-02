Gorakhpur tragedy: UP Police arrests Dr Kafeel Khan, pediatrician of Encephalitis Ward accused of medical negligence

New Delhi, September 2: The third arrest which took place last month related to the Gorakhpur tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, who became a hero in the eyes of several people for saving a number of lives by arranging oxygen. Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan, head of the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, was charged with medical negligence. He was also accused of doing private practice.

Dr Rajiv Mishra, the former principal of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla were previously arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Kanpur. Previously, on Friday a court in Gorakhpur issued non-bailable warrants against seven people, including Dr Kafeel Khan. The First Information Report was lodged by the government after a report was submitted by the Principal Secretary, that around 63 children died at the hospital within a span of five days.

A First Information Report was registered against 9 people at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The First Information Report was registered against corruption, second negligence and the third for private practice. Cases under several sections were registered against Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Kafeel Khan, Dr Satish, Dr Purnima Shukla, Chief Pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, Accountant Sudhir Pandey, Assistant Clerk, Uday Pratap Sharma of Pushpa Sales and Manish Bhandari. The First Information Report was registered after a complaint was written by DG Health, KK Gupta, under Indian Penal Code sections 409, 308, 120B, 420, Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 8 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy was started on August 10, where around 70 children died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College. Due to non-payment of bills of oxygen supply from the hospital, the oxygen-supplier agency stopped providing oxygen supply to the hospital which resulted in such a huge tragedy.

The official report submitted by Chief Secretary said that main cause of deaths are not due to lack of oxygen. The Uttar Pradesh government violently denied that the shortage of oxygen led to the deaths and an investigation committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar accussed Dr Rajiv Mishra and others of leniency and other charges. Dr Rajiv Mishra was accused of not paying the pending bills to the oxygen-supplying agency. Both Dr. rajiv Mishra and Dr. Purnima Shukla were booked according to the report submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by the chief secretary. Yogi Adityanath had formed the committee on August 12, a day after so many deaths of children were reported at the hospital.