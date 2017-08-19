Gorakhpur tragedy: Yogi Adityanath shamelessly blames previous government led by Akhilesh and Mayawati

New Delhi, August 19: The Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started a sarcastic attack on the previous governments in regard to the deaths of over 70 children in Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur. Yogi Adityanth added that the previous governments led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati is responsible for destroying the institutions across the state.

After the launching of ‘Swachh Uttar Pradesh, Swasth Uttar Pradesh’ campaign, running till August 25, Yogi Adityanath said that “The governments in last 12-15 years smashed the institutions in the state for egocentric motives by regulating corruption. They kept people deprived of facilities.

Yogi Adityanath visited the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital few days back for safety check on the hospital. The chief minister told all the doctors, nurses and all the staff to go outside from the hospital for 3 hours. During this period, many children died. This shows how much concern he has regarding this huge problem in the state.

The Chief Minister stated in the regard of the deaths of children that “I initiated the movement against Encephalitis. The main causes of the disease are unclean environment and pollution. Prevention from the disease should start from sanitation.”

Yogi Adiyanath also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and said that he won’t no more allow Gorakhpur to turn into a picnic spot. “Delhi mein baitha koi yuvraj swachhta abhiyan ka mahatv nahi janega. Gorakhpur unke liye ghoomne ki jagah bane uski ijazat nahi deni chahiye.”