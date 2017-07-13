Gorkha activists burning tyres and setting up stonewall on Panighata highway to thwart the proposed visit of State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb

Darjeeling/Siliguri, Jul 13 Tension ran high at Panighata today with Gorkha activists burning tyres and setting up stonewall on highway to thwart the proposed visit of State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb to attend Nepali poet Bhanu Bhakta’s birth anniversary at Mirik as shutdown in Darjeeling Hills entered the 32nd day.

Elsewhere, suspected miscreants torched a tourists’ assistance booth and stopped power generation of several vital hydel power projects.

Senior officials on anonymity said barring 160-mw Kalijhora Hydel Project at lower Teesta, most of the power projects – like 52-mw Ramman, 132-mw Rambhi, 32-mw Jaldhaka and several mini and micro hydel projects were forced to stop operation apprehending casualty and property damage.

Darjeeling district has many major and mini hydel projects of the State Government and NHPC with total capacity of some 584-mw production daily.

” But right now production comes to even one-third in the peak season and any time the region may plunge into darkness because most of the power is fed to the national grid, ” the officials said.