Gorkhas demand indigenous status in Assam

Guwahati, Sept10:The Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) has demanded that Gorkhas be recognised as an indigenous community of Assam in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation process.

GACDC chairman Gorkhafa Harka Bahadur Chetry speaking at Raithaney Gorkha Bhela meeting here today made the demand and said the Assam Accord cut off date March 24, 1971 for identification of illegal migrants was not be applicable to Gorkhas as they were the “sons of the soil” and indigenous of the state.

“Gorkhas have been part of the Assam agitation to drive out illegal Bangladeshis and foreigners and laid down lives as one of the agitating community,” Chetry asserted.

He said their “democratic, peaceful, nonviolent movements is not for mere demanding Original Indigenous (OI) status in NRC. But, no single illegal migrants or foreigners name should be included in the NRC and it should be upgraded constitutionally.

The GACDC chairman threatened to go on a fast unto death agitation from October 18 if their demands were not met for tripartite talks between GACDC, Assam Government and the Centre for indigenous status to Gorkhas in Assam and no discrimination during NRC updation proces