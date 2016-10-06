‘I got it wrong: You are super hot’, Says Shobhaa de ; War with Sonam Kapoor coming to an end?

Mumbai, Oct 06: Author Shobhaa De, who sparked a war of words with Sonam Kapoor by calling her a “lassie who lacks oomph”, has now referred to her as “super hot”.

It’s a way from Shobhaa’s end to extend an olive branch to the Khoobsurat actress.

Inspired by online portal eBay India’s campaign titled #ThingsDon’tJudge, Shobhaa took the first step towards reconciling with Sonam.

On Wednesday, she tweeted: “Saw this ad #ThingsDontJudge but people do. Inspired to make amends. Sonam Kapoor, I got it wrong: You are super hot.”

Saw this ad https://t.co/jTZl9FhQmu #ThingsDontJudge but people do. Inspired to make amends @sonamakapoor I got it wrong:You are super hot! https://t.co/t32HJ7Dt28 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) October 5, 2016

Recently, Sonam had written an extensive blog, opening up about her struggle to deal with criticism about her body, her looks and her other issues regarding her appearances.

Sonam’s tiff with Shobhaa started when the author criticized her film I Hate Luv Storys in one of her blogs, labeling it as I Hate Dumb Storys and calling Sonam “a lassie who lacks oomph”.

Later, the actress posted on the social media platform: “Guys please don’t take Shobhaa De seriously. She’s a fossil who’s getting no action and going through menopause. So just for her.”