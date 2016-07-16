Governer Roy rejects CM Nabam Tuki’s plea:No respite for floor test in Arunachal

Itanagar July 16:Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s plea for 10 days extension ,to take the floor test was turned down by Governer Tathagata Roy .The floor test will happen on Saturday as scheduled previously.

Dismissed chief minister Kalikho Pul has claimed he had the numbers to defeat Tuki, the Congress hoped the party rebels will return to its side and help it retain power.

Tuki, who has the support of only 15 Congress MLAs, is banking on the return of at least 15 rebels who had sided with Pul to win majority in the floor test.

On the other hand, Pul has expressed confidence that he had the numbers with him. On Thursday, he paraded 35 MLAs before the media in Guwahati, claiming that he could easily defeat Tuki’s confidence motion.

Tuki, however, claimed all those who had sided with Pul were “legally” Congress members in the wake of Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment. “The SC ordered status quo ante as on December 15.

On that date all 30 MLAs who are claiming to be on Pul’s side were Congress members, and legally they continue to be so even today,”

Tuki said. “As they are still Congress MLAs, I am in touch with most of them. I have also appealed to Pul to support the confidence motion.”

The 30 MLAs with Pul, who were camping in Guwahati for the past three days, were expected to reach Itanagar late Friday night.

The Congress has decided to issue a whip to all its MLAs to vote for Tuki on Saturday, said Arunachal PCC president Padi Richo.