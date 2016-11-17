Government accuses opposition over finding excuses to strengthen debate on demonetisation

New Delhi, November 17: The Government on Thursday accused the opposition of finding excuses to scuttle a debate on the issue as it was boomeranging and going against them. The Parliament was disrupted over demonetisation.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister said the reply to the debate would be given by the concerned Minister or any other person on behalf of the government as per the rules of the House and laid precedents.

The opposition disrupted the Rajya Sabha, stalling midway the discussion on demonetisation that started yesterday. They were demanding the presence of the Prime Minister and that he replies to the debate.

A united opposition’s relentless demand for a debate on demonetisation under a rule which entails voting forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha for the day as the government refused to accept it.

“Half way through, they realised that by raising such a debate it is going negative on them and boomeranging. Now I am afraid, are they trying to find a way out to come out of this and then stall the debate on one pretext or the other,” he said.

Dubbing the uproar by Congress and other opposition parties as an “excuse” to stall a debate, Naidu alleged that there is no rationale, whatsoever, behind it.

The Minister said things will happen as per the rules and procedures of the House and urged that the debate goes on as there are rules, procedures and the Chair in place to take care of everything.

“I feel that those who started the debate are now understanding that it is going negative, that is why they are finding excuse for not allowing the discussion.”

“They are speaking in double tone and in different voices. They are not coming out openly either for or against. They are in dilemma and that dilemma will continue,” he said.

Naidu said the entire country is watching as to who are with the hoarders and with the people with black money and who are with the government and the Prime Minister, who has taken such a revolutionary step. They have to make a choice.

“Let the discussion take place, then who will reply in the government. It could be the concerned Minister. The solution will come through the government as per traditions and rules,” he said.

Naidu said government is addressing the problems faced by people on demonetisation and any suggestion coming, if worth considering, is being considered positively.

“Government is open to ideas to improve the system. But if somebody is trying to question this and attribute motives, then people are there to finally come to an assessment and decide. Let every party decide are they in favour of this move or against it, for which they have no answer directly.