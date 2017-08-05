Government aims at nation building through effective functioning of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the next five years will be crucial for the nation. He also mentioned about the country’s significance of having its President and Vice-President from BJP-led NDA during 2017-2022. He made this announcement while he was speaking at the meeting of NDA MPs, according to reports from UNI.

Marked against united opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the present nominated candidate is M Venkaiah Naidu who is the former Union Minister and an ex-BJP chief. Two volumes of speeches and writings of Naidu titled ‘Tireless Voice-Relentless Journey’ was released during the meeting by PM Modi.

Prime Minister asserted that it is after 30 years that the present government got a clear majority in Lok Sabha. The target of the ruling government is nation building and guiding 125 crore Indians through the effective functioning of the Parliament. He added that “we are fortunate to have the benefit of the leadership of Shri Venkaiah Naidu in the House.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the need of the hour is to strengthen the dignity of Parliament and its values in which the members have an important role.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke about Naidu as an enthusiastic person with proficiency in Hindi, Telugu and English. BJP president Amit Shah mentioned about the statement made by LGP leader and Union Food Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Prime Minister’s selection of the best candidate for the office of Vice President.