Government allows farmers to use old 500 rupee notes to buy seeds

New Delhi, Nov 21: Ministry of Finance has rolled out new guidelines aimed at giving relief to farmers left stranded due to the demonetisation policy.

In a series of posts, the finance ministry said: “To further support farmers for the current Rabi crop, the government has decided to allow farmers to purchase seeds with old Rs 500 notes.”

“Farmers can purchase seeds from centres, units, outlets of central/state govternments, PSUs, National/State Seeds Corp on producing proof of identity.”

“This is in addition to the decision taken earlier for making cash available with the farmers by permitting them to draw up to Rs 25,000 per week from their KYC compliant accounts subject to the normal loan limits and conditions apart from the other facilities announced on 17.11.2016.”

