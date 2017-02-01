Government already knew Ahamed was dead, tried to delay announcement: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says the government already knew that he (E Ahamed) had passed away, but they were trying to delay the announcement.

“In our opinion, including JDU leaders and former PM Deve Gowda, the budget should be postponed. It’s not March 31, there is a lot of time to present budget. Govt can postpone it,” he said. \

Subhash Kashyap, a Constitution expert told ANI that it is neither possible nor is it correct that the budget is postponed after budget copies have reach Parliament.

Even as Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other ministry officials reached the Parliament, speculations over presentation of the much-awaited Union Budget continue as former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed passed away this morning.

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar earlier in the day said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not. The decision is expected by 10 a.m.

“Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide,” Gangwar told ANI.

Jaitley will present the Union Budget in Parliament today. There will be no separate Rail Budget from this year, as it has been merged with the General Budget.