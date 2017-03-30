Government and the opposition should work together: UP CM Adityanath

New Delhi, March 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called for unity between the ruling government and the opposition. There would be no discrimination against the opposition, he added.

“The government and the opposition should work together to live up to the expectations of the people. Keeping aside the grudges, we should think of 22 crore people who have voted us to power. We should work together to fulfil the promises of people,” Adityanath said while addressing in Legislative Assembly.

He further confirmed that no kind of discrimination against the opposition leaders would be endorsed by the Parliament.

“During the election campaigns the parties had hit out at each other, but I can assure that there will be no discrimination against the opposition parties in the House,” he added.

Adityanath further appealed to the opposition to co-operate with the government to bring development in the state. “We hope that peace in the assembly will be maintained”, he added.

“The people of the state have given us the chance for the development of which we should take advantage. If we see the growth rate and development in the state then we can evaluate where we are standing today. So we need to work together to make this House a forum of discussion and an ideal of high democratic values,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath was addressing his first speech in the Lower House after being appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.(ANI)