Government announced: India,Canada to jointly release  Diwali- themed postal stamps 

New Delhi/India/August 30: India and Canada will jointly issue two sets of commemorative postage steps on the theme of Diwali, the government announced on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has informed about the issue of postage stamps jointly by India and Canada, which will be released on September 21, this year.

Postal departments of both the countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this joint issue.

According to reports“India and Canada have a long-standing close relationship based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, equality for all and rule of law.

Strong people-to-people contacts and the presence of a large Indian Diaspora in Canada provide a strong foundation for the relationship,” said a statement from the Indian government.

It said the theme of Diwali was chosen “considering the large presence of Indian Diaspora” in Canada.