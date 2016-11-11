Government announces levy to fund regional connectivity scheme: Air fares to rise

New Delhi, November 11: As the government announces levy to fund regional connectivity scheme, air fares would rise accordingly.
The government will impose up to Rs 8,500 levy on flights in major routes.
The regional connectivity scheme will be applicable on route length between 200 to 800 km with no lower limit set for hilly, remote, island and security sensitive regions. The levy per ticket could be around Rs 100.

About 22 airports would get connected under regional connectivity scheme in the first phase.

