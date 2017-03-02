Government approves record 4000 PG medical seats for 2017-18

New Delhi , Mar. 2: India has 472 medical colleges and nearly 1 million registered doctors. But, there is a shortage of doctors as per World Health Organization norm of one doctor per 1000 population.

The Government of India now comes out with a decision to approve of over 4,000 PG medical seats in various medical colleges and hospitals for the academic session year 2017-18.

Now the total number of Post Graduate seats available to in India is approximately 35,117, an all-time record number.

Looking forward the need to increase Post Graduate seats in clinical subjects, the central government had decided to revise the teacher-student ratio in clinical subjects in government medical colleges.This change has arises the creation of 1,137 extra PG seats in 71 colleges.

As per the notification on January, issued by Medical Council Of India under its Post Graduate Regulations, the teacher-student ratio shall be 1:3 for Professor and 1:2 for Associate Professor, who is a unit head.

The relaxation shall be available only to public funded Medical Colleges in all clinical subjects.

Many others out of the total of 212 government medical colleges already send their proposals and it is expected that at least thousand more seats can be added during the month of March this year.

Diplomate of National Board(DNB) seats, which are equivalent to MD/MS, have increased by 2,147 in the last one year.

Thus there has been a total addition of 4,193 Post Graduate seats in the country so far, and a further addition of more than 1,000 seats is likely to March 2017.

The budget announcement of adding 5,000 Post Graduate medical seats in the country is thus likely to be achieved soon.

The increased availability of Post Graduate(PG) seats along with a centralised entrance exam viz. NEET (PG) is a major step in the improvement of medical education in the country.

The entrance process to medical courses has been made crystalline with many States adopting combined counselling at State level for undergraduate admissions including for private medical colleges/ Deemed Universities in the academic session 2016-17.

The Health Ministry level letter on December has requested states for combined counselling for PG admissions in the academic year 2017-18. Most of the States have agreed.

