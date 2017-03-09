Government Assures DMK On Fishermen’s Killing

New Delhi, March 09: The Centre on Thursday assured the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Indian fisherman killing, saying that the government is taking cognizance of the matter.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva on Thursday met Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar, who in return assured a permanent solution for this ‘recurring’ problem.

“We have urged the minister to bring a permanent solution to this and he said the government is working on it. The government is also concerned about what has happened. Any decision that will be taken will be disclosed in the House,” DMK leader Tiruchi Siva told ANI.

Furious over the killing of an Indian fisherman by the Sri Lankan Navy, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday dubbed the episode as ‘grave human rights violation’.

Urging for a strong action to be taken against the concerned authorities, Stalin requested the External Affairs Ministry to intervene immediately.

He suggested that the Lankan envoy should be summoned and warned of dire consequences if such atrocities and killings continue.

Stalin’s remark came after an Indian fisherman was killed by the Sri Lankan Navy late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old man named Pricho and his body was brought to the Rameshwaram Government Hospital at around 12:30 p.m.

