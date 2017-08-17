Government caps price of knee implants,will take stringent action against hospitals, importers and retailers if MRP is changed

August 17, 2017 | By :
Government caps price of knee implants,will take stringent action against hospitals, importers and retailers if MRP is changed

New Delhi,August17:The government capped the price of knee implants at a significantly lower rate than current market rates, a move that could result in savings of Rs 1,500 crore annually for patients requiring surgery.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day speech that prices of knee surgery would be brought down.

As part of the initiative, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has capped the price of widely-used Chromium Cobalt knee implants at Rs 54,720. It used to cost between Rs 1.58 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh earlier. “After cardiac stents, we have now decided to bring knee implants under price control,” chemicals and fertilisers minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The move will result in savings of around Rs 1,500 crore annually for an estimated 1.5 lakh patients requiring knee replacement surgery every year, he added. Justifying the move, Kumar said, “The government will not be a mute spectator to illegal and unethical profiteering.” He further said the government will take stringent action against hospitals, importers and retailers if they charge more than the MRP.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift | Price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh
Why is government planning to stop the Integrated Child Development Services programme?
IT dept conducts raid across, no details for public domain, defend its govt: Congress leader Tom Vadakkan
Government plans the rollout of bike taxis and an app for economical commuting
World’s smallest GSM phone’ dubbed as the Elari NanoPhone C available in India for a price of Rs 3,940
Selling of chicken meat by CPR group of traders in Kozhikode at govt price
Top