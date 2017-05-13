UP government to consider proposal to declare “no school bag day” on Saturdays and do away with khaki in state-run schools

May 13, 2017 | By :
UP government to consider proposal to declare "no school bag day" on Saturdays and do away with khaki in state-run schools

Lucknow, May13:The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a proposal to declare “no school bag day” on Saturdays in state-run schools.

This was conveyed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma here, an official release said here yesterday

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Mulayam Singh Yadav attacks PM Modi, CM Yogi over demonetization, safety of girls
Parents unconfident in schools’ ability to help child with complex health issues
Gorakhpur tragedy: Allahabad HC orders Yogi’s UP government to respond to PIL filed within 6 weeks
Are our schools safe enough for our students to learn ?
Union Cabinet has approved the scrapping of the no-detention policy in schools till Class 8,can detain students in class 5 and class 8 if they fail
No more porn in schools,SC asks CBSE to consider whether jammers can be installed in schools
Top