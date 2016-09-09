Government to give prime Hebbal land for international science gallery

BENGALURU,Sept9: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to hand over to one acre and 26 guntas of prime government land in Hebbal to Science Gallery International, – a not-for-profit organization – which will use it to establish a science research institute and a gallery.

A part of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, Science Gallery International will work in collaboration with the state’s science and technology department to set up the institute and a gallery, which will draw scientists interested in research. Apart from Bengaluru, the project is also being set up in Dublin and Singapore.

Law minister TB Jayachandra said the land had initially been awarded to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), a central government entity, for its research institute.

“The land originally belongs to the animal husbandry department, and was leased to IVRI for their research institute. When IVRI said it was planning to use the space for a hostel for its international students, and quarters for its scientists, we declined. We asked them to move these facilities to Rajanakunte, where they have been awarded 110 acres. We have now decided to have the science gallery project here,” Jayachandra added.

While one acre and 26 guntas have been handed over to the science and technology department, the remaining three acres and 14 guntas are still with the animal husbandry department.

Age limit for applying to police department relaxed

The government increased the age bar for applying to police force, from the existing 26 years to 28 years for general category and OBCs, while the limit was raised from the current limit of 28 years to 30 for SC/STs.