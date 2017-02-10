Government insists Aadhar card necessary to receive the subsidized food grains from the ration shops

New Delhi, February 10: On Thursday in an announcement Government said that Aadhar card is must in order to receive the subsidized food grains from the ration shops. Initially government made Aadhar card compulsory to avail subsidized cooking gas LPG cylinders.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has issued a notification which states that the individual beneficiaries having Ration Cards under NFSA to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive subsidies under NFSA. For those who still don’t have Aadhar cards have been given the deadline till 30th June to get it and avail the benefits of subsidized food grains under the food law. It also alerted that that subsidized food grains will not be sold to anyone not having Aadhaar after June 30.Government aims to target 1.4 Lakh crore crores subsidy under the food security law.

“Since, subsidized food grains under PDS and Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy under NFSA etc. involves recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India, the Ministry Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has issued a Notification under Aadhaar Act on 8-2-2017 which requires individual beneficiaries having Ration Cards under NFSA to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive subsidies under NFSA. This condition will also be applicable for all the new beneficiaries. This notification shall come into effect from 08-2-2017 in all States and Union Territories except the States of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir”, states the release issued by the Ministry.

Under the NFSA law, which has been completely rolled out across the country in November last year, the government provides 5 kg of food grains per person every month at 1-3/kg to over 80 crore people. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan during the conference on PDS Reforms and Cashless/Less-Cash Environment said that “at present, nearly 29,000 fair price shops have the cashless facility out of 5.27 lakh ration shops. We are happy to share that many states will have 100 per cent cashless system in rations shops by March.”

Currently state including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Maharashtra have committed to boost digital transaction systems in their ration shops by March, Paswan added.