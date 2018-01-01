Government is taking major decisions unilaterally without discussin in Parliament :  Sitaram Yechury

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) today attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for not making public the data on the amount of old currency deposited in banks post note ban.

Sitaram-Yechury-Indialivetoday

