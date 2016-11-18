Government issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House

New Delhi, Nov 18: On day three of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government demands an apology from the Congress for comparing the Uri terror attack deaths to the demonetisation deaths. The BJP issues a 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, MPs troop into the well of the house as the chair unsuccessfully pleads with members to go back to their places.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon after uproar over the cash ban. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11:30 am.

On day two, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed continued protests from the opposition about the demonetisation move and even asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond in the demonetisation debate but it was rejected by the government benches immediately. Repeated efforts from the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to bring normalcy proved futile and she adjourned the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, once again Opposition parties stormed the well. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien’s efforts proved futile and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned many times.

On day one of the winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha was adjourned after obituary references and Rajya Sabha witnessed some serious debate between the government and Opposition about the demonetisation move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. The Opposition parties moved adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha for day 2.