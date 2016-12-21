Government likely to ban salary in cash, Union Cabinet meet underway

New Delhi, December 21: The Central government is likely to pass an ordinance to ban giving salary in cash. A special Union Cabinet meeting is going on in this regard.

Employers would be paid only through online account transfer and by cheque, once the ordinance is passed. This new move would help to stop the exploitation of workers.

While, queues outside banks and ATMs continue to become noisy. Prime minister Narendra Modi has announced the demonetization drive on November 8.