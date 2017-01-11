Government makes draft rules for registration of dog breeders and marketers

New Delhi , Jan 11:The government issued draft rules making it mandatory for dog breeders and marketers to register themselves with state Animal Welfare Board and maintain records regarding purchase, sale and rehabilitation of the canines, to make them accountable.

It is also exploring ways on how pet dogs can play a role in providing security to the society including cases of terrorism and crime against women.

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said today that his ministry has issued a draft of rules which makes mandatory for dog breeders and marketers to register themselves with state Animal Welfare Board and maintain proper records regarding purchase, sale and rehabilitation of the canines, among others, to make them accountable.

The Environment Ministry has invited comments on draft notification for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2016 within 30 days to prevent infliction of pain or suffering on dogs.

Dave said, so far, there were no rules in the country on the breeding, sale and purchase of dogs which is why the ministry felt for framing the rules, while hoping that the shops and sale and purchase of canines will be made online in the coming days.

“In this era of terrorism, can we give special training to pet dogs so that they can take part in social awareness. Can those dogs play some role against terrorism? If the dog gets around 2-4 months training and the dog gets ready…we have got these suggestions and we will think about them.

“I got a suggestion whether there can be a dog university.

We can think as to why only police dogs come to the locality and take care of these things. Why not trained dogs which are already present in the locality. We want to enlarge the horizon. This resource should come into use in properly breeding them as well as social security,” he told reporters.

He said in various localities of different cities, girls return home in the evening or late night.

“Police have a role to play in their security. But the pet animals which are there in the locality, if they are trained, their role will also definitely change. Because then they will not remain in the house merely for the sake of it but also work as a watchdog in the locality. So, we are looking at this in a bigger perspective,” he said.

The objective of the proposed rules is to make dog breeders and their marketers accountable and to prevent infliction of any cruelty in this process.

Dog breeding and their marketing trade has also mushroomed all around the country and at times, some cruelty has been caused in breeding and marketing of canines, with little or no accountability.

“We are giving this regulation in the public domain. It will be there for 30 days. We have invited suggestions from public especially dog lovers and those who buy and sell dogs.

We will try that this entire process becomes online so that records can be available,” Dave said.

The rules also define the requirements to be met by the breeders and the establishments used for breeding, or housing dogs, such as health-related requirements, housing facilities, manner of housing dogs, conditions for sale, breeding, micro-chipping, vaccination, among others.