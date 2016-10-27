Government may call for CBI inquiry after Cyrus Mistry’s letter bomb

New Delhi, Oct 27: The buzz in the Ministry of Finance offices in North Block is of course the sordid Tata tales.

Senior officials confide that they are keen that the CBI conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by sacked Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry against the company.

Market regulator SEBI has maintained that if Mistry’s allegations suggesting financial misdemeneaours are indeed true, a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

North Block is keen to get an analysis from SEBI and a report is likely to be submitted by early November.

An official who is familiar with SEBI says this is the way the door will be opened up for the CBI to enter the probe.

Sebi has begun looking into the high profile Tata-Mistry case for any possible breach of corporate governance norms and listing regulations at various listed companies of the over $100 billion conglomerate. Besides, stock exchanges, late this evening, sought clarification from many of the group’s listed companies on the purported disclosure by ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry about Rs 1.18 lakh crore possible writedown at the group firms.