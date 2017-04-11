UP government has ordered to reduce salary if officials are not punctual

LUCKNOW,April11: The UP government has ordered to reduce salary for the day of officials who doesn’t reach their office on time.

Agricultural minister Surya Pratap Shahi found out that officers have not reached on time after he conducted a surprise visit to office at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s behest. This was followed by the minister giving out orders to reduce a day’s salary of those officers.

Meanwhile Waqf and Haj departments minister Mohsin Raza conducted a similar visit to his concerned office and found out that the situation was not different there. He also found the AC and fan switched on unnecessarily.

The CM has directed to conduct such surprise visits by ministers to their concerned departments. The Yogi had asked officers to work for 18 to 20 hours when he took oath as the chief minister of the state.