Government releases ‘No-Fly List’ with three levels of unruly behaviour, enforces ban

New Delhi/September 8/: The government on Friday released the ‘No-Fly List’ with three levels of clearly defined ‘unruly’ behaviours and the quantum of ban against each level.

The three levels and their quantum are:

1. Level 1: Unruly behaviour (Verbal)

Behaviour: Unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation

Quantum: Ban up to three months

2. Level 2: Physical behaviour

Behaviour: Physically abusive behaviour including pushing, kicking, hitting, inappropriate touching

Quantum: Ban up to six months

3. Level 3: Life-threatening behaviour

Behaviour: Life threatening behaviour including assaults, damage to aircraft systems etc.

Quantum: Ban of a minimum period of 2 years or more without limit

“The motive behind the No-Fly List is safety & security of passengers, which is our priority,” said Jayant Sinha, Minister of State, Civil Aviation.

There will be 3 levels of unruly behaviour: DGCA on No-Fly List

According to reports, the ban was has been released in a n effort to keep blacklisted people off planes to ensure safety and check unruly behaviours

Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India official. Following this, all domestic airlines banned Gaikwad from flying, so much so that he had to travel by train. The ban was rescinded, but after Gaikwad submitted an apology.

India is the first country in the world to have a national no-fly list based on safety, Sinha has claimed.

“Decision will be taken by an independent committee under a retired District Judge within a period of 30 days of alleged offence (of the passenger),” said Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Civil Aviation Minister, in a tweet.

“The No-Fly ban will be in addition to any statutory legal action that can be taken against the offender under existing laws,” he added.