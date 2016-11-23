Government Says 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 23: Nearly 200 terrorists are now active in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

“As per available inputs, nearly 200 terrorists are active in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in reply to a written question.
The minister said a per available inputs, 105 terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir after crossing the Line of Control till September this year.
Replying to another question, Ahir said there were 2,069 incidents of law and order in Kashmir Valley in last two years, of which 627 incidents took place in Baramulla, 507 in Srinagar, 302 in Pulwama and 261 in Anantnag.
